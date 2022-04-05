Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest is back home with his family after certified ok by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The southeast socialite whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu was arrested by the agency on Wednesday, March 30 for alleged involvement in money laundering

Chiefpriest took to Instagram to thank his people for his support and also urged them to resend their birthday messages to him

Pascal Okechukwu, a Nigerian Instagram celebrity, popularly called Cubana Chiefpriest,was nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Premium Times gathered on Sunday, April 3, that Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, March 30 over alleged money laundering.

Davido celebrates his besties release from EFCC net Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Tested OK

Few days after his arrest, Chiefpriest on Monday, April 4 shared a post on his Instagram page which signified that he has regained his freedom.

The popular socialite revealed that he had been cleared by the EFCC , and used the opportunity to thank his well-wishers and supporters.

According to the celebrity bar man, what doesn't kill him makes him stronger, he also urged people to resend their birthday wishes since he wasn't around to receive them.

"@officialefcc Tested Ok✅ Thank You Fam❤️ I Will Never Forget, What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger, Make Una Resend All My Birthday Wishes."

Davido who is Cubana Chiefpriest's best friend also took to his Instagram story channel to celebrate his release.

Davido happy over Chiefpriest's release Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Nigerians celebrate with Cubana Chiefpriest

whitemoney__:

"Odogwuuuuuuu!!!! Happy Birthday Big Bro."

regina.daniels:

"Happy birthday "

davido:

"Eze muo."

ihemenancy:

"Your new age is blessed happy birthday "

onyenzeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Ezemmuo Celebrate all the days of ur life❤️"

mcmakopolo1:

"E clear finish happy birthday once again "

uchennannanna:

"Onyem welcome back "

the_real_tobe_official:

"Welcome back and happy birthday once again."

Source: Legit.ng