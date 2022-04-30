Nigerian singer Teni has ignited hope in the hearts of many after she revealed her willingness to sponsor two people for their final year in school

Since ASUU is on strike, the singer opted for private university students who have the privilege of still being in school

Several students have reached out to Teni via her tweet as they bid for a chance to become beneficiaries of her generosity

As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has refused to call off the over 2 month strike, Nigerian singer, Teni has reached out to students in private universities.

Taking to her Twitter page, Teni revealed that she is ready to sponsor two students in private universities who are in their final years but need assistance with their fees.

Students bid to benefit from Teni's sponsorship plan Photo credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

"Private school university students if you need assistance with your school fees let me know, wanna help 2 people. 2 Final year students."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to Teni's tweet

Teni's tweet was flooded with replies within minutes as several students in need of assistance tried their luck.

@Sey_i_s:

"We rise by lifting others. "

@IamHanuoluwapo:

"Polytechnic students should be considered too I never pay school fees Mami . God bless you."

@SinzorkSk:

"I’m a final year student of Afe Babalola University, and pls I need help with completing my fees. My final exams starts In May."

@r_er_a:

"I’m a final year Law student from Elizade university, Ondo state. I’ll be happy if this works out"

@The4dguy:

"Dear Teni , I’m a student of Crescent University Abeokuta , I have only two payments left which is my last year tuition and project fee , I’ll be glad if you can come through for me #Tenimakanaki"

Teni makes lady’s dream of travelling abroad come true

Favour can come from anywhere, either online or offline, as a Nigerian lady identified as Ella of Lagos is close to travelling outside Nigeria for the first after she shared a Tweet about her desire to go overseas.

The lady in her tweet revealed how her trip to the airport had ignited her desire to travel out of the country one day.

On sighting the tweet, Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni Apata, better known as Teni, decided to make the lady’s dream a reality with an all expense paid trip to Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng