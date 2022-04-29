A Nigerian lady found favour as her dream to travel out of the country for the first time is close to becoming a reality

This comes as Nigerian singer Teni Makaniki promised to sponsor the lady on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai

Teni’s nice gesture has been applauded by many of her fans and followers on social media, with many dropping lovely comments

Favour can come from anywhere, either online or offline, as a Nigerian lady identified as Ella of Lagos is close to travelling outside Nigeria for the first after she shared a Tweet about her desire to go overseas.

The lady in her tweet revealed how her trip to the airport had ignited her desire to travel out of the country one day.

Teni tells lady to pick one person to go with her on a trip to Dubai.

Source: Instagram

On sighting the tweet, Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni Apata, better known as Teni, decided to make the lady’s dream a reality.

Teni, in a statement, promised to sponsor the lady on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

Teni wrote:

“Pick 1 person you wanna go with! Let me know when you’re ready. Ticket hotel, feeding and shopping on me."

Fans applaud Teni’s decision to sponsor lady to Dubai

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to hail Teni over her promise to the lady.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

