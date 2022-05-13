Popular skit maker Mr Macaroni has reacted to the action of former VP Atiku Abubakar to delete a tweet condemning the murder of Deborah Samuel

Macaroni said the action of the presidential aspirant is proof that the political class don’t care about citizens

The skit maker, in his statement, urged Nigerians to see beyond politicians' gimmicks during the elections period

Popular Nigerian skit maker and activist Mr Macaroni has joined the many voices speaking against the decision of former vice president and 2023 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar to delete a tweet where he condemned the murder of a student, Deborah Samuel.

Macaroni said Atiku’s action showed politicians don’t care about Nigerians and only remember the citizens when elections are around the corner.

They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes: Mr Macaroni. Credit: @mrmacaroni1 @atiku

Source: Instagram

The skit maker wrote:

“Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season. Politicians don’t care for the people. They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Reactions as Macaroni condemns Atiku

Many have taken to Twitter to react to Mr Macaron's tweet, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ibramiemgumie:

"This is about religion and he knows it, religion is beyond Politics."

grey:

"The people who do the voting aren’t on Facebook or Twitter @mrmacaronii, it’s a different thing they will tell them on radio have listen during the end sars and I know that’s the problem."

toladiran:

"The fear of election!!!"

melaninomo:

"In the next 50 years Nigeria will still be like this . Not a curse but something is fundamentally wrong with the black Man’s DNA."

debanjo:

"The way they quickly brought out flimsy excuse was just too hilarious, ND these are the people that want to lead us.. They can't even own up to thier words."

Mob burns student alive

On Thursday, May 12, a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto‬ state was burnt alive over alleged blasphemy.

Daily Trust reports that the student who was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), was beaten to a pulp.

In a video of the incident scene by the news outlet, young males hurled stones at her. Some also used sticks and different objects to hit her.

Source: Legit.ng