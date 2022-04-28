Underfire Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared a post on Instagram to commend himself for owning up to his deeds

The actor's brother and filmmaker, Linc angrily reacted to a fan who asked about his involvement in Yul's second marriage

Yul's commending post for himself and his brother's response to the fan have stirred massive reactions on social media

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been under serious criticism from far and wide following the announcement of his second wife, Judy Austin, and a baby boy from her.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a cute photo and referred to himself as Ezedike and commended himself for owning up to what he did.

Yul Edochie commends himself amidst second wife dragging. Credit: @yuledochie @lincedochie

Source: Instagram

According to Yul,

"Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. EZEDIKE!! Na man you be."

The actor's brother, Linc was questioned by a fan for his involvement in Yul's decision to marry a second wife.

Linc angrily replied the fan that he wasn't involved:

"Please don't pi** me off. I wasn't there."

Nigerians react differently to Yul's owning up and his brother's comments

Social media users have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's post and his brother, Linc's response to the fan who questioned him about his involvement in the actor marrying a second wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Vyvyen.obi

"If it's you, won't you wash your hands off the issue?"

Under8kstore:

"It's obvious the family members aren't happy with the new development,so they shouldn't be dragged into it."

Beyond_intimacy:

"You alone will deal with Unhappiness, loneliness, sense of competition from both wives, jealousy, and lack of bond with your grown up kids.. you shot yourself in the leg not us... you've created a gbas, so wait for the gbos... Love and light."

Officialblessingceo:

"Respect.. na Man you be, no mind boys wey dey make noise."

Meet Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she shot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Edochie, who has been known to be the epitome of morals on social media, recently unveiled Judy as his second wife and it raised mixed reactions from his numerous fans.

Judy whose real name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra state. Judy had decided to produce her own movie for the first time and it was called Native Girl. Edochie happened to be the director of the movie and the actress obviously placed him highly, going by how she spoke about him in interviews.

Source: Legit.ng