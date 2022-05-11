Nollywood actress Judy Austin has compared herself to the biblical character Queen Bathsheba

Judy, who is the second wife to actor Yul Edochie and has a son for him, described herself as the mother of King Solomon and wife to King David

Her caption to her photo has stirred reactions on social media as many said she was striving to remain relevant

Nollywood actress Judy Austin and second wife to actor Yul Edochie has stirred reactions with the caption she added to a new photo she shared via her social media timeline.

Judy compared herself to Queen Bathsheba, a biblical character while insinuating that Yul Edochie was king David.

Judy Austin referred to herself as Queen Bathsheba. Credit: @Judyaustin1

In the Bible, King David married Queen Bathsheba, and they gave birth to a son named Solomon, who became a king after his father.

Sharing a hot photo of herself, Judy wrote:

“QUEEN BATHSHEBA! Mother of King Solomon. Wife of the great King David. You get the point??? If you don’t gerrit, forgerrabourit.”

See the post below:

Fans drag Judy Austin for referring to herself as Queen Bathsheba

Many have stormed her comment section to drag her over the caption, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

onesimojonas:

"Atleast you rented better wig today."

iamfinetino:

"You know even if there’s probably a story behind that we obviously don’t know about, this ….. this isn’t necessary. This is just ashawo vibes."

onyiibae_official

"God will really judge you and Yul. To even think Yul is using his family to get attention on social media is disturbing. He just want to be trending so that he can be making money through advert, big shame for supporting him to the detriment of your fellow woman’s feelings."

onyiibae_official:

"Wahala, You don go scatter people marriage come here dey form queen Bathsheba. Inside life."

Judy Austin calls Yul Edochie romantic for carrying their son

Many Nigerian fans of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin may have to get used to them being together despite the drama their relationship has stirred online over the past few days.

In a post via her social media timeline, Judy put her relationship with Yul in the media once again. This time around, she shared a picture of herself and Yul carrying their son.

The actress went on to add a caption where she described Yul as being romantic for carrying their son, a statement that has stirred reactions on social media.

