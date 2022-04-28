Controversial Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, has joined many to react to the news of Yul Edochie marrying a second wife

Blessing praised the Nollywood actor and noted that he did an honourable thing by marrying his baby mama

According to her, she respects Yul’s audacity and it is better to have a second wife than a side chick

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s matter was recently tabled by popular Nigerian socialite and relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro.

The controversial blogger took a different route from other people and decided to praise the Nollywood actor for marrying another wife.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Blessing hailed the Nollywood actor’s action as she celebrated his audacity.

Blessing Okoro praises Yul Edochie. Photos: @officialblessingceo, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to the mother of two, she respects people who own up to their actions. She added that if a person must do something, then they must own it with their full chest.

In another post, the blogger continued to praise Yul’s actions and noted that it is better to have a second wife than to have a side chick.

She also wrote:

“A lot of you women are so use to being used. Real men will wife you ..Period.”

Internet users react to Blessing Okoro's post

Blessing’s take on Yul Edochie’s second marriage raised a lot of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

Symplychi_oma:

“See person side hen Dey talk ooo.”

Chy.chapter:

“She is about to get married to someone 's husband.”

Loba_piper:

“This one almost all the ladies on SM are mad at Yul, Please where are the ladies that sleeps with married men or are they spirits. After insulting Yul, Most of these ladies will still go and rub the tummy of their married sugar daddy tonight.

"It's bizarre to think most of these women insulting Yul for taking a second wife applauded Regina for being a 6th wife. Hypocrisy go kee una las las for this country.”

Tastebudzng:

“Absolutely!!! As long as you have an understanding with both first and second wife and all parties are happy with the love triangle.”

Amanda_ceo:

“It is more honorable to be faithful to your partner or break up if the relationship is not working.”

Babier_soso:

“Marrying a second wife doesn’t stop him from cheating again, he will cheat again and again, I hope he marries them all and be honorable.”

Shoetique_daisy:

“But u said u wont forgive a cheating man, are you now saying is good as he cheated his wife and later marry the side chick, can you take it if its u?”

Hmm.

Meet Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she shot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Edochie, who has been known to be the epitome of morals on social media, recently unveiled Judy as his second wife and it raised mixed reactions from his numerous fans.

Judy whose real name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra state.

Judy had decided to produce her own movie for the first time and it was called Native Girl. Edochie happened to be the director of the movie and the actress obviously placed him highly, going by how she spoke about him in interviews.

Source: Legit.ng