The court battle between Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has uncovered a lot of skeletons from their closets

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his former wife, Aquaman actress Amber Heard, for defamation of character

Recent testimony from a psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's lawyers seems to suggest that actress Amber Heard suffers from twin personality disorders

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing court case has kept social media users glued to their phones. The high profile case is like no other as it keeps exposing more behind-the-scenes events from the Hollywood stars' marriage.

An expert who has testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation of character case shared that the actress has twin personality disorders. Image: Getty Images

The Pirates of the Caribbean star dragged his former wife to court following an article that she published in The Washington Post back in 2018. In the op-ed, actress Amber Heard spoke about being a public figure representing domestic violence. Depp filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Heard in 2019.

According to The Independent, a psychologist hired by Depp's legal team took to the stand and made shocking revelations about the Aquaman star. Per the publication, Dr Shannon Curry shared with the court that she examined Heard on two different occasions in December 2021.

After spending more than 12 hours with Heard, the clinical and forensic psychologist concluded that the actress has personality disorders. She said:

“She obtained scores consistent with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder."

However, Amber Heard's lawyers debunked Dr Shannon's claims saying her findings may be biased since Depp's legal team hired her, The South African reports. However, the expert stood her ground, saying her conclusions were based on science. She said:

“I present science regardless of what that science may be.”

