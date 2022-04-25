Oscar Award-winning actor Will Smith has been keeping a low profile after the drama at the Oscar Awards where he slapped Chris Rock live on TV

The After Earth star was spotted for the first time after the Oscars incident arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, India

According to various media reports, Smith is in the Asian country to seek spiritual help from spiritual guru Sadhguru

Award-winning actor Will Smith was spotted for the first time since the Oscar Awards saga. The actor made headlines when he slapped comedian Chris Rock live on television for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Will Smith has been spotted in public for the first time since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars – all the way in India. Image: Getty Images

Following the incident, the 53-year-old actor issued a public apology to Rock, retired from The Academy, and has been keeping a low profile.

According to People, the King Richard star was first spotted arriving in Mumbai, India, in his first public engagement since the awards ceremony. The actor seemed to be in good spirits as he stopped for some photo ops with the airport staff and fans who had gathered to welcome him, TMZ reports.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Gemini Man star is in India to seek spiritual help. The South African reports that the actor travelled from Hollywood to Bollywood to participate in some Hindu rituals, pujas and meditation sessions. A source said:

“Will Smith is in the city to visit the ISKCON Temple in Kharghar. There are mantra meditations, pujas and aaratis held at the temple daily.”

