Reality stars from The Kardashian/Jenner family are looking to end Blac Chyna’s lawsuit case against them

Reports came in that said the family of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have filed a motion through their lawyers to have Chyna’s case against them thrown out

Users flooded social media to share their opinions regarding the matter with others suggesting that Blac Chyna should stop embarrassing herself by fighting this family

It seems the Kardashian/Jenner family and Blac Chyna’s court case is coming to an end. The family has filed a motion through their lawyers to have the reality star’s lawsuit against them to be dismissed.

The Kardashian/Jenner family lawyer, Michael Rhodes said Blac Chyna has failed to submit evidence for damages claims.

The Kardashian/Jenner family have reportedly asked the judge to throw away Blac Chyna’s case against them. Image: Getty Images

Blac Chyna was ordered by the court to produce full and complete tax returns but she allegedly told her accountants to stop preparing her returns for the year 2019. Black has claimed that the family played a huge role in her Rob & Chyna reality series not being picked up for a second season.

“Black Chyna’s request for a combined $109 million (over N45b) in economic damages and $36 million (over N14b) in emotional damages are unsupported and widely speculative claims.”

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Blac Chyna has failed to provide accounting records reflecting her loss caused by the Kardashian/Jenner family. Rob & Chyna’s reality series executive producer Jeff Jerkins said Networks including BET, VH1, Lifetime, and MTV did not have an interest in picking up the show for its second season.

The Shade Room took to Instagram to share the recent developments in the case and followers shared their opinions regarding the matter with @_kweeneee_ saying:

“Did anyone think she was going to get it tho? Like actually? Lol.”

@jasminekarshelle said:

“Chyna should’ve sat this one out.”

@thegoldenratio said:

“I mean she put herself in that position.”

Others were more supportive of Black Chyna with @carlita_cosmetics saying:

“I pray Chyna is strong enough to weather this storm”.

@tha_midget said:

“Hopefully this ends on a good note.”

@herbadetox said:

“@blacchyna deserves it all. Praying for her win.”

Kylie Jenner claims Blac Chyna once attacked Tyga with a knife during court trial

In related news, Legit.ng reported that while Kylie Jenner was on the court stand she claimed that Black Chyna attacked her ex-boyfriend and Chyna’s baby daddy with a knife. Kylie said on Monday that Chyna slashed Tyga’s arm with a knife leaving a scar when they were still dating.

Kylie also said that Tyga told her that Chyna was a drug addict and might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time she attacked the rapper.

Social media users shared their opinions about the matter with some defending Blac Chyna by asking how Kylie knew that everything said by Tyga is truthful.

