Singer Portable continues to share updates with his fans and followers from his time in the United Kingdom

A new set of videos captured the Zazu crooner going out and about in London and visiting stores with white people

Portable hilariously tried to change his accent when conversing with them and many fans were seen in his comment section with different reactions

Controversial music star Portable is having a great time in London and he has not hesitated in taking his social media fans along on the journey.

The Zazu music star flooded his Instagram page with a new set of videos in which he was spotted with some of his crew members.

Zazu crooner Portable changes his accent in hilarious video. Photo: @portable.baeby

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Portable had to step out of his hotel accommodation in a bid to explore more parts of the city.

However, one funny video captured the moment the singer entered a store run by some ‘oyinbo’ people.

Portable had a slight change in his accent as he conversed with the individuals and also filmed them on his mobile phone.

Watch the videos as shared by him below:

Fans react to Portable's videos

keezynasion said:

"International zeh."

cruise_lords_ said:

"Portable is winning and sure the street is winning."

lord_aben001 said:

"You’re now in ilu awon Osu ….Mission Accomplished ."

afb_liveband_entertainment said:

"Our London boy sha bring something for us we ur fans."

germane07 said:

"Dem don do better shopping give you."

davefitness24_7 said:

"Looking good brother love from Birmingham."

official__heritage_of_god said:

"Baba don dey calm down small small !!! Jeje laye ."

oluomoskubyalabi said:

"Cold don enter your body now cos I can see you’re wearing Cloth."

