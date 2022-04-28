Portable in London: Singer Changes His Accent in Funny Video As He Enters Shop With ‘Oyinbo’ People
- Singer Portable continues to share updates with his fans and followers from his time in the United Kingdom
- A new set of videos captured the Zazu crooner going out and about in London and visiting stores with white people
- Portable hilariously tried to change his accent when conversing with them and many fans were seen in his comment section with different reactions
Controversial music star Portable is having a great time in London and he has not hesitated in taking his social media fans along on the journey.
The Zazu music star flooded his Instagram page with a new set of videos in which he was spotted with some of his crew members.
Apparently, Portable had to step out of his hotel accommodation in a bid to explore more parts of the city.
However, one funny video captured the moment the singer entered a store run by some ‘oyinbo’ people.
Portable had a slight change in his accent as he conversed with the individuals and also filmed them on his mobile phone.
Watch the videos as shared by him below:
Fans react to Portable's videos
keezynasion said:
"International zeh."
cruise_lords_ said:
"Portable is winning and sure the street is winning."
lord_aben001 said:
"You’re now in ilu awon Osu ….Mission Accomplished ."
afb_liveband_entertainment said:
"Our London boy sha bring something for us we ur fans."
germane07 said:
"Dem don do better shopping give you."
davefitness24_7 said:
"Looking good brother love from Birmingham."
official__heritage_of_god said:
"Baba don dey calm down small small !!! Jeje laye ."
oluomoskubyalabi said:
"Cold don enter your body now cos I can see you’re wearing Cloth."
Ooni of Ife gifts Portable bundle of cash
Legit.ng previously reported that controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwisi’s palace.
The Zazu crooner and his crew visited Ile Ife to pay homage to the king and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.
During their chit-chat, Portable told the king to show some love and the monarch directed one of his subjects to hand him bundles of cash.
