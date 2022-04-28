Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable continues to serve his fans with updates from his stay in the United Kingdom

The Zazoo crooner shared a video of himself on the streets of London as he complained about the cold weather in the city

He also attempted to use the British accent to advise people who don't have passports, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Nigerian singer, Portable is currently in London and he is not relenting on updating his fanbase back home about his time in the city.

Portable shared a video on his Instagram story where he was seen trying to switch to the British accent as he complained about how cold the city of London is.

In the video, Portable code mic between the British accent and Yoruba as he declared that people who don't have passports can't get to London.

According to him:

“Oh my God there is cold in London if you don’t have passport you can’t get here."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video in London

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Potable speaking with a British accent in London.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamsteverock:

"Fear of deportation don reduce Zazu voice o."

Dkxn_t:

"Two days, Portable don get portable accent."

Pwesh_motif:

"Wahala for me wey no get passport."

Iamteska_b:

"Zazu go soon start teach us English like our princess of Africa."

Lotanaunigwe:

"Did I just hear him say there’s COALin London zazu way lol."

Okpara_collins:

"This guy no well at all too funny. OMO the voice Zeh don change."

