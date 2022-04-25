Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently caused a buzz online after his visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s palace

In a video making the rounds online, the Zazu crooner asked the Ooni to bless him and the king gifted him a bundle of cash

Onlookers however burst into laughter after Portable quickly tucked the money inside his trousers

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again on the lips of Nigerians after he paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwisi’s palace.

The Zazu crooner and his crew visited Ile Ife to pay homage to the king and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.

Portable was seen sitting down respectfully beside the king who was on his throne as they had an interesting conversation.

During their chit-chat, Portable told the king to show some love and the monarch directed one of his subjects to hand him bundles of cash.

Immediately the Zazu crooner received the bundle of money, the music star ignored all his available pockets and quickly tucked it into his trousers.

This action led to all-round laughter from onlookers. Portable also added that if he is given another bundle of cash, it would still fit into his trousers. The exchange was captured on video that later went viral on social media. See the clip below:

Internet users react

Read what Nigerians had to say about Portable’s exchange with the Ooni of Ife below:

Thegreatabisola:

“Omo ologo!”

Deejayneptune:

“Full entertainer .”

Approach101:

“Na this guy them suppose dey call OVER WISE very smart guy .”

Temiricch101:

“I con dey laugh like mumu❤️.”

Imzeezy:

“This guys just dey collect money from everywhere .. na portable way sure now.. biza biza.”

Ehizmuzik:

“My guy fit begin spray this one now ❤️.”

Focus_dc001:

“Grace full this guy body ❤️ much love dr zeh.”

Interesting.

