BBNaija star Mercy Eke is finally burying her late father, Akuwudike Eke, in an emotional ceremony

Videos have made the rounds online of Mercy surrounded by family and well-wishers in Owerri as they tried to give her father a befitting burial

At a point during the event, Mercy appeared to break down and shed tears, and Nigerians on social media have sympathised with her

Popular Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke, is finally burying her late father, Akuwudike Eke who died in the late part of March 2022.

The BBNaija 2019 winner took to her hometown in Owerri, Imo state to give her father a befitting burial and the event was captured in trending videos on social media.

In videos making the rounds, Mercy was seen in what appeared to be her family home and the place was already well-decorated to welcome guests.

Mercy Eke buries father in Owerri. Photos: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy was also seen wearing a t-shirt branded with her father’s photo as well as a red wrapper tied around her waist as she went around greeting guests who also came to join the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A big poster of the deceased was also displayed at the venue and it was revealed that Mercy’s father died at the age of 70.

See the clip below:

In another video, Mercy and other family members were seen holding photo frames of the late patriarch as they walked round the vicinity.

Mercy also appeared to break down in tears during the procession and the emotional moment was caught on video.

See the clip below:

Nigerians sympathise with Mercy on the loss of her father

A number of fans took to social media to share their condolences as Mercy buried her father. Read what some of them had to say below:

Oluchionuoha90:

“Take heart dear,may his soul rest in peace”

Dominickamzy9:

“Take heart my sister...ur dad is a nice man in the land of egbu and owerri North at large .”

Mbonulynda:

“Ndooo oh. May his soul rest in peace..”

I_am_oluwakemi:

“The pain really never leaves .”

Herzeezaah:

“May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Kiraadaves:

“One pain that can never be explained. May God comfort them.”

Ngozi_omezi:

“D pain never goes mine is 11years still fresh.”

Frankylexis:

“I don't understand, she for now cry again? Is she not human being? , na wa for this kind caption ooo... RIP to her dad jare.”

Cheruby_05:

“This was me last year the pain never goes away keep resting In Peace dad, Ada gi misses you so much .”

So sad.

Fans bash Ifu Ennada as photos from her father's burial go viral

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Ifu Ennada, is now the topic of discussion on social media after photos from her father’s burial made the rounds.

The BBNaija star recently lost her dad and he has finally been buried with family members and people in the society witnessing his send forth.

The photos were taken in very humble settings and the villagers themselves also looked modest during the simple burial.

Ifu Ennada’s father’s burial photos were no doubt a far cry from what fans had been used to from the reality star and it caused quite a buzz online. While some people noted that Ifu never claimed to be rich, others said that she should have taken care of her home first.

Source: Legit.ng