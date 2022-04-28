BBNaija star, Maria Chike Benjamin, is among friends who took a trip down to Owerri for colleague Mercy Eke's father’s burial

However, Maria also used the opportunity to visit her late father’s house in the village and also check on his grave

Social media users were impressed with the beautiful mansion and many shared kind words for the reality star

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, appears to be killing two birds with the same stone.

The reality star was among those who showed support to colleague, Mercy Eke, by taking a trip down to Owerri for her late father’s burial ceremony.

BBNaija's Maria pays emotional visit to dad's grave. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

However, after the ceremony, Maria also used the opportunity to pay a visit to her late father’s house in the village.

A video spotted online captured the reality star filming her environs as they tried to locate the house.

Upon arrival, Maria showed fans her late father and grandmother’s grave which were just beside each other.

The reality star got slightly emotional as she mentioned how much she misses her late dad.

A different portion of Maria’s video also showed fans her father’s mansion and his expansive compound.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Maria' post

justcallmeloo_ said:

"I felt the pain in her voice ..sorry baby,I am sure he's proud of you."

obiomambanefo said:

"Awww... May his soul continue to rest in peace Amen ."

dazzlingijeomarita said:

"Omo, see many Mansion nah? Very huge compound."

chigolding said:

"Stay strong my love. Your dad's compound is huge and beautiful."

ice127_ice127 said:

"Is she the one building the house or her senior siblings? Well who ever tried. Huge compound."

