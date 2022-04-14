BBNaija star Ifu Ennada recently buried her father and photos from the occasion have caused a buzz on social media

The snaps were taken in very humble settings and looked very different from the luxury lifestyle of the reality star

Soon after the photos made the rounds on social media, internet users had a lot to say about it with some of them wondering about Ifu’s wealth

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Ifu Ennada, is now the topic of discussion on social media after photos from her father’s burial made the rounds.

The BBNaija star recently lost her dad and he has finally been buried with family members and people in the society witnessing his send forth.

Several snaps soon went viral from Ifu Ennada’s dad’s burial and internet users seemed to have a lot to say about it.

BBNaija star Ifu Ennada buries father, fans react to burial photos. Photos: @gistloversgram

The photos were taken in very humble settings and the villagers themselves also looked modest during the simple burial.

In one photo, women were seen gathered around some food items as they cooked for the occasion. In another snap, Ifu was also seen wearing humble clothes as she held the microphone and addressed the small gathering.

Some old men also sat on the available plastic chairs that had been arranged under a canopy as they witnessed the small event.

Internet users react to photos from Ifu Ennada’s father’s burial

Ifu Ennada’s father’s burial photos were no doubt a far cry from what fans had been used to from the reality star and it caused quite a buzz online. While some people noted that Ifu never claimed to be rich, others said that she should have taken care of her home first.

Read some of their comments below:

Tomii___o:

“Lol. This is meant to shame her? How much has she made in her whole life? How many people will she help? Kmt.”

Jimmycelia:

“No be Ifu wey talk say she Dey make 15million per day be that? Abi my eye Dey pain me?”

Posho_beads_fascinators:

“Take care of home before impressing the streets.”

Clarhair01:

“May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace AMEN .”

Oluwatobiloba______:

“They don’t take care of their house/families (parents especially) but live a very expensive life on social media.... na soso competition them dey for.. Makanmakan ni oye nkan o.”

Iam_eaglebaby:

“Everything is a joke for you guys, some one cannot even bury their lost one in peace again,, may the soul of the departed rest in peace and may God give the family the strength to live.”

Goldyafrica:

“Chai, with all the wealth she flaunt online see her papa burial may God have “mercy” apan us.”

Anointed_sparta1:

“Please let’s respect the dead...”

_Ugodibeze:

“Ifu has always been herself. Struggling and all. She’s not been one of those doing more than herself. Let’s not forget that. May her dad’s soul Rest In Peace ✌.”

Fidel__flawless:

“She no go thief do burial na, next please.”

