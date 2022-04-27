BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke is gearing up for the funeral rites of her beloved father who passed on a few weeks ago

A video of the reality star dancing to traditional music about money as women prepare for the burial has emerged online

Mercy brought out the Igbo girl in her and fans can't stop talking about her dance moves as they look forward to the burial proper

Big Brother Naija (Pepper Dem) winner, Mercy Eke recently announced the demise of her beloved father earlier in the month and preparations are in top gear to give the man a befitting burial.

A video of a number of women preparing for Mr Eke's burial rites has emerged online and Mercy could be seen vibing along with them.

Mercy Eke prepares for her father's burial. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the video, the reality star showcased the Igbo lady in her as she sang the chorus of the traditional song about the essence of money and also complimented it with nice dance moves.

The funeral is scheduled to hold in Imo state and fans are looking forward to see what will unfold at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video of Mercy's traditional dance below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Eke's father's burial preparation video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Mercy Eke dancing with other women as they prepare ahead of her father's burial.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Itztacha__:

"I don’t know why I love her so much."

Amyursular:

"Umuada and their MONEY song."

Annie_hairs_extension:

"Umu Ada when u give them everything on their list."

Bukolamibam:

"They would have drained her financially. See them all smile"

Dejo Tunfulu passes away

In other news, Legit.ng reported that ace Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod stirred reactions when he announced that his colleague, Dejo Tunfulu had passed away.

The actor took to his verified Instagram page to announce that the comedian died not too long ago and expressed how sad he was about his sudden death.

Social media users reacted differently to the news of Dejo's untimely death, while some of them sent their condolence messages, others felt it was too expensive to be an April fool's joke. They trooped to Kunle's page to share their condolences.

Source: Legit.ng