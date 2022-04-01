Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to announce the sad passing of her father

The reality star who is still in shock has refused to accept the new life-changing reality she has found herself in

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija star have sent in their condolence messages as they sympathized with her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke, has been thrown into mourning following the death of her father.

Mercy made the announcement on Friday, April 1, and expressed how devastated she is with the new reality that just hit her.

Mery Eke's dad has passed and she's devastated. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She wrote on Instagram:

"I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now."

See the post below:

Nigerians sympathize with Mercy

whitemoney__:

"Take heart my darling...God’s Grace this period❤️"

adesuaetomi:

"I'm so sorry my darling ❤️❤️❤️"

nina_ivy_:

"Omg, take heart my love, plz stay strong."

officialosas:

"My darling I'm so very sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. May he rest in peace."

sophiealakija:

"Praying for you and your family in these trying times. So sorry for your loss."

powedeawujo:

"Please accept my condolences. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

lindaosifo:

"So sorry sweetie. May God give you all the strength you need."

thearinolao:

"I’m so sorry for your loss Mercy, deepest condolences. God’s immense comfort on you and your family."

titilala_brownsugar:

"Omg baby be strongI’m so sorryI pray God gives you the strengthsending you love and light."

Source: Legit.ng