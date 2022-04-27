BBNaija star Mercy Eke finally buried her late father, Akuwudike Eke, in an emotional ceremony on April 27

Friends and colleagues of the BBNaija star showed up in their numbers to support her, part of which was Maria and her lover Kelvin

Popular socialite Pretty Mike was also spotted in the video, but Maria's attendance with her man sparked more reactions online

Popular Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke, finally buried her late father, Akuwudike Eke who died in the late part of March 2022.

The BBNaija 2019 winner was in her hometown in Owerri, Imo state to give her father a befitting burial and the event was captured in trending videos on social media.

Mercy excited to see Maria at her father's burial Photo credit: @jeje9jablog/@gossipworldafrik

Source: Instagram

Mercy's friends and colleagues trooped into the town and showed up to support her on such an mportant day.

2021 ex-housemate Maria sparked reactions as she attended the event with her lover, Kelvin.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Popular controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike was also on ground to support Mercy and surprisingly, he did not go with his usual unconventional entourage.

Mercy was more than excited to see Maria as she laughed heartily while going in to give her a hug.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

kvngfreda:

"This kelvin too fine."

seerahlove:

"PrettyMike is such a good friend, always attending everyone’s event."

bennydego:

"My ship oooo."

itsonomeagain:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ see Maria and her man Kelvo cute cute."

ifeoluwaademolu:

"my premium ship...haters should swim in the mud."

esteesuzzy:

"Pretty mike is such a good man. He finds his way to friends event anytime anyday. Nice one dude "

Estranged wife of Maria’s dubai-lover, Kelvin moves on with kids

Maryanne, the estranged wife of Kelvin, who is the current lover of ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin shared an update online indicating that she has moved on.

The mother of two in her post gave all thanks to the Lord for coming through for her and her children despite all that they have been through in the past.

According to her, she doesn’t know how they are going to overcome the challenges they are facing at the moment but they are still holding on to faith.

Source: Legit.ng