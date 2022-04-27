Nollywood’s Iyabo Ojo was recently listed among the actresses in the Yoruba film industry who are financially blessed

The popular actress had snagged the 6th spot on the list with an estimated net worth of over N200 million

However, Iyabo returned to her Instagram page with a screenshot of the post and suggested that whoever compiled the list was simply joking

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to set the records straight as it concerns her financial status.

The much-loved movie star had been featured alongside some colleagues in a list of richest actresses in the Yoruba film industry.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to list of richest Yoruba actresses. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo came up on the sixth position and her net worth was estimated to be over N200 million.

Reacting to the viral post on her Instagram page, the actress teasingly submitted that she doesn’t want to be targeted by government tax collectors.

Iyabo added that whoever compiled the list was simply joking and as such, it should not be taken seriously.

In her words:

"Govt Tax people abeg ignore ooooooo, make una no send me tax bill o, who ever did this was just joking ni ooo."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

itshelenpaul said:

"Don't worry, We know you have it in Jesus name. Don't run o... Oya do give away to small small celebrities."

sindodotayo said:

"Zinzuuuu money @iyaboojofespris shey make I send my aza ni."

opeyemi_aiyeola1 said:

"Where u dey run gooo na Ibu owo Iya Fespris oya bless us ur shidren ooo."

mirabellenaturales said:

"Why are you running? Pls ,come back Aunty Iyabo,You need to pay tithe to our ministry o."

ziziham__fashionworld said:

"Na so e be,Na so e go be mama claim it with your full chest when tax people come we go run am."

