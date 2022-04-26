Actress Nkechi Blessing recently took to her Instagram page with a photo post that sparked reactions online

The bedroom photo was taken on a movie set and she was captured alongside colleague, Joseph Momodu

Nkechi’s post got people talking with some saying it’s no coincidence it came hours after her ex posted his a female friend

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and colleague, Joseph Momodu, have sparked reactions on social media after they were spotted together in a photo post.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page to share a bedroom-themed photo where she leaned closely on the male actor.

Nkechi Blessing sparks reactions with new photo post. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

From indications, the picture was taken in the middle of a movie shoot where they both play the role of lovers.

Sharing the image, she wrote:

"We woke up like this."

See her post below:

Nkechi’s post sparks reactions

Some social media users who reacted to the photo were quick to suggest that the post is an indirect shade at Nkechi’s former lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

Recall that Falegan had equally stirred reactions online after he was seen flaunting a new lady in pictures shared online.

Read some comments sighted below:

just_mezie said:

"After break up na who go pepper pass remain."

vincenzo2k3 said:

"Really break up competition."

investor_reiney said:

"Oh this womanu knw how to show them pepper on this gram I swear.. since them no wan get sense them must collect."

official_babafranknero_ said:

"You these Nkechi. You done start again."

joezaihyornor said:

" both of you look good together..."

king_mizzydee said:

"Aunty Nkechi I can’t wait to watch this ur movie, 2 sec mama don Move on and forget her past."

Nkechi Blessing opens up on how she met Opeyemi Falegan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Nkechi Blessing spoke in an interview about how she met her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan.

The movie star also touched on how the relationship started and what made her decide that she could no longer continue.

In the interview with Daddy Freeze, the underlying issue Nkechi appeared to have with Falegan was his joblessness and unwillingness to work.

