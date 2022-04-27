Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has caused a buzz on social media over his earnings and how he makes money

A short clip from an interview he had with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu resurfaced on social media and it got fans talking

Sabinus noted that he gets paid between N1.5 to N2m to do adverts and he could get about five of such deals on a good month

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has caused a buzz online after he spoke on content creation and how it pays a lot.

A video recently resurfaced on social media of Sabinus speaking on Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the issue.

In the trending clip, the comedian explained just how well content creation pays and went on to add that he makes roughly N10 million in a month from it.

Comedian Sabinus claims he makes about N10m in a month. Photos: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

According to him, he gets paid between N1.5m to N2m for adverts and he could get at least five of those deals in a good month.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sabinus added that even though he could make roughly N10m on a good month, he still makes sure to invest in a lot of things.

He said:

“A reasonable person should invest, should put things in place because there is fame and there is life after fame. There might be that peak moment and there’ll be a moment when the investment will speak for you. But some people will do the flashy. I invest in properties, I buy things. I have cars that I have bought but it’s not every time you bring it up on the media.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Sabinus’ interview with Ebuka soon sparked a discussion on social media and raised mixed reactions from fans. Read some of them below:

Ijayy1:

“Everything he says and does is right with me .”

Flair4truth22:

“So wise .”

Peshy25:

“He is the real investor. .”

__King.o:

“If he mumu for skit no mean say he go mumu for real life #word.”

Kelly_premium:

“You are really an investor .”

Peace_raph:

“Some influencers even make more than this.. especially the ones that get to influence brands that are not Nigerian.”

Import__smartly:

“That's why they keep influencing scammers without a thorough Investigation, only interested for there pocket nonsense.”

Temi_niran:

“Na to go buy ring light now, content creation ya..”

Heislove_light:

“That guy Dm go wan burst by now .... Any of those girls that laugh at his outfit and see him to be fooling around go son turn wide material full yards by now .”

Sylviaodirah:

“Please how much is ring light again.”

Unwana_kingz:

“Omoh na to start skit making oooo someone should link me up.”

Loretta_etor:

“It’s not to have ring light o, can your brain think fast, are you creative ? ”

Interesting.

Sabinus gifts childhood friend brand new car

Popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, got many social media users talking after extending a goodwill gesture to one of his long-time friends, MC Monica.

Sabinus and MC Monica started comedy together when they were younger but he has gone on to become a viral sensation with his many funny skits.

The funnyman gifted his friend a white Toyota Camry ride and photos from the presentation have hit the internet.

Source: Legit.ng