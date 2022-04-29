Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently gave fans a rare glimpse of his garage on social media in a viral video

The Risky crooner showed off his fleet of impressive cars after popular music promoter, Paul Okoye, visited his residence

Davido not only displayed the cars, he shared the stories behind them and his recently acquired Lamborghini was also spotted

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has many interests and one thing he appears to love as much as jewellery is fancy cars.

The successful musician is usually in the news for purchasing one luxury car or the other and he recently gave fans a rare glimpse of his garage.

In a video making the rounds online, Davido was seen giving popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, a tour.

Davido shows off fancy cars in his garage. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Risky crooner showed Paul some of the cars in his garage. According to Davido, Paulo’s car was an inspiration to young guys like him when it first arrived in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer went ahead to showcase his Black Bentley Bentayga and noted that it was a 2019 edition.

He finally also showed off his Lamborghini and noted that the car was his birthday gift to himself.

See the trending video below:

Internet users react to Davido's video

Nigerians were in awe of Davido’s garage and some of them also asked questions on some of the singer’s other cars that weren’t displayed in the video. Read some of their comments below:

Legendary_wales:

“Where is David’s red lambo before the second lambo?”

Dg01335:

“They no reach $1m rest Wiz and odogwu don go too far pass this kind levels.”

Thrift4glam_:

“Na cars we wan see for the video, no loose focus ,‍♂️‍♂️.”

Chukwuemka_joseph:

“I wish he will build another house...the compound is so small for these cars.”

Mzshowbliss:

“Make David come dash me one of these cars abeg I need am .”

Ellvis.szn:

“He said he has the maybach 2022 coming ‍‍.”

Nice one.

Davido shouts at overzealous fans trying to touch his car while driving

Some group of fans made music superstar, Davido angry and he did not hide his feelings about their approach upon sighting him.

The group of fans rallied around Davido's car as he was driving on a busy Lagos road to hail him and try to get something from him.

Davido shouted at the fans and urged them to leave his car alone, one of his security men even alighted from the car to scare the overzealous fans away from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng