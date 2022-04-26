The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, welcomed the African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Akinwumi Adesina, to his palace

The monarch said loads of amazing things about the seasoned economist in a long epistle and photos he shared on Instagram

Adesina prostrated to greet the Ooni and was commended by the king who referred to him as a true son of Oduduwa

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi received African Development Bank (AfDB) boss, Akinwumi Adesina in his palace and shared moments from their meeting and what they discussed on Instagram.

The monarch was full of praise for the seasoned economist whom he said is a true son of the Oduduwa kingdom after he greeted him respectively like a proud Yoruba man.

In the photos shared online, Adesina was seen prostrating as he greeted the king who mentioned the giant strides he has achieved in the course of his thriving career.

Ooni disclosed that he and Adesina spent hours together but it seemed like it was just five minutes because they engaged in meaningful conversations.

Some of the things the monarch said they discussed were, what Adesina did during COVID-19, Africa's self-reconstruction and development.

Other issues they talked about included, the effect of the Russian and Ukraine war on wheat production in Africa and how to combat the food crisis in the continent.

Check out Ooni's post below:

Nigerians react to Ooni's post

A number of Ooni of Ife's followers have reacted to his post about Adesina, most of them commended the duo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Drfia04:

"An exceptional extraordinary Leader worthy of emulation."

Olubukolaolunloyo:

"Kabiesi o may God Almighty continue to clothe you with such beautiful and awesome garment."

Itspwealth:

"This man should declare for president please. This country need a sound mind and selfless person like him to lead this country before she collapse."

Dbornwealth:

"Laudable and admirable words... His done amazing and amiably awesome.... God bless Dr. Akinwunmi Adeshina and God Almighty protect our Kabiyesi."

