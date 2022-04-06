Popular entertainer and daughter of Nigerian billionaire DJ Cuppy has stirred massive reactions on social media with her recent post

The beautiful DJ Cuppy shared an amazing selfie with influential men, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Akinwumi Adesina

Cuppy referred to the duo as two of the most powerful men in Africa and Nigerians have reacted differently to the flawless selfie

Female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is still reminiscing on the lovely memories she had at her grandma's 90th birthday celebration.

DJ Cuppy shared a lovely selfie she took at the event with billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the serving president of the African Development Bank AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina.

In the caption of the lovely selfie, she referred to both men as two of the most powerful in Africa and the statement stirred massive reactions online.

According to her:

"Just a quick selfie with two of the most powerful men in Africa, Aliko Dangote and Akinwumi Adesina."

Check her tweet below:

Nigerians react to the selfie

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's selfie with Dangote and Akinwumi Adesina.

Legit.ng picked some of the replies to her tweet, read below:

ReubyRexy:

"Big men don’t smile that’s what I learned from Dangote in this picture."

Papinla_:

"Na you dey hot Cuppy, does Akin Adesina have a daughter?asking for a friend tho."

IyabeniP:

"Powerful on there own! Can your father influence me with 10m ? I will pay back in five years time or do giveaway."

Sandra_CFC:

"Introduce me to Dangote I want to tell him something."

Mcnectar1:

"Cuppy, you are one of the most powerful women too. I'm always proud of you, I'm missing you right now. I love you."

Source: Legit.ng