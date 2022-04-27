Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and her lover Oscar Hemen-Ackah made things official over the weekend in a beautiful star-studded ceremony

The new husband penned a beautiful note to his wife as he shared official pictures that captured some special moments at the ceremony

More congratulatory messages poured in for the newlyweds in the comment section as people wished them well

Another celebrity love story warmed the hearts of Nigerians in the online community as King of Boys filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, tied the know with Oscar Heman-Ackah.

Days after the colourful and star-studded ceremony, the new hubby took to his Instagram page with some official photos that captured more fun moments from the wedding.

Kemi Adetiba’s husband shared more photos from the wedding. Photo: @oscarhemanackah

Source: Instagram

Oscar equally made sure to accompany the posts with some beautiful words for his new wife.

He equally made a funny remark about how he now has the right to romantically ‘handle’ her wherever and however he sees fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Oscar wrote:

"Yes we did the yes I do...was like looking in the mirror...shout out to this incredible woman @kemiadetiba that makes the idea of 'two becoming one' so easy and exciting..Now I have the legal and divine right to rombosco you anywhere anyhow."

See his post below:

More congratulatory messages pour in for the couple

oluwabukunolamiakinniyi said:

"Congratulations to you both @ for legal and divine rights. More peace, love and growth Please, what is rombosco? (asking in a baby voice)."

amaliciousfoods said:

"Congratulations make i go find Warri dictionary becos a there go fit find the meaning of ROMBOSCO."

temitopeoritse said:

"Wow. Pastor Dave Hemanackah of Rainbow Christian Assembly is your father? Once more Congratulations, GOD bless your union sir in JESUS NAME."

kiaraoluwa1 said:

"Uncle Oscar small small with our King of Brides ##. You're not to be online now,go and cuddle my aunty o0. Congratulations #undeniablyyours2022."

iamarewa said:

"Yess ooo biko in fact romance also, everything is allowed. So proud of you bro. Congratulations, I'm so very happy for you."

Rita Dominic shares official video of traditional wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Rita Dominic finally had the time to extend her gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended her wedding ceremony.

The movie star also posted an official video on her page that captured some of the interesting moments at the wedding party.

Colleagues, fans and other well-wishers flooded her comment section with more congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng