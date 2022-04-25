Enemies After Him: ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Investigated by Spanish Police, Arrest Warrant Issued
- Police in Spain are investigating the man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev and a warrant of his arrest has been issued
- The fraudster-turned-celebrity used a fake driver's licence back in 2019 when he was in the country and got his lux ride stuck on a beach
- According to reports, Simon told authorities that his name was Michael Bilton during the incident and peeps have shared mixed reactions on the news
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Simon Leviev. The man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is in trouble with Spain authorities.
According to reports, Simon used a fake driver's licence back in 2019. During the incident, the fraudster-turned celebrity got his posh ride stuck on a beach in the country.
The Shade Room reports that Simon apparently told police that he was a "holidaymaker" named Michael Bilton when he produced the fake licence. A court official reportedly confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued as cops continue to investigate Simon.
Peeps took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the way Simon lives his life.
Mike_key83 commented:
"His REAL enemies are after him now... the police."
Lingcastil wrote:
"How you get caught, get a Netflix special AND GET CAUGHT AGAIN."
Dimples3255 said:
"Lol, he’s just gonna get out in 3-5 business days and continue."
Ikaydardison wrote:
"They got nothing on him. He's a legend."
_Burlington_throat_factory commented:
"Now he can really say his enemies are after him."
Msjones_consx2 wrote:
"He gonna slip away from this just like the rest."
Belac456 said:
"He's just living his best life ... on the run."
Simon Leviev charging N8.3m for a club appearance
In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that the man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is at it again. This time, Simon Leviev is charging an arm and a leg for a club appearance.
Recent reports suggest that Simon wants N8.3 million ($20 000) for just one appearance at a club. The fraudster-turned-celebrity has received a couple of offers from clubs in the US, Germany and Mexico.
The Shade Room reports that on top of the money that Simon Leviev is charging, he also wants a private jet, a suite at a 5-star hotel, black SUV car service and 2 bodyguards.
