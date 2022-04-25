Popular Nigerian singer, T-Classic, sparked massive reactions on social media after a photo of him in a hospital bed emerged online

The singer was allegedly poisoned by some of his friends who hung out with him recently but he is recovering from the unforgettable incident

Social media users have showered T-Classic with prayers and urged him to be careful of the people he rolls with

Music star T-Cassic survived alleged food poisoning from some people who are supposed to be his friends.

The singer shared a photo of himself receiving treatment in a hospital bed and informed his fans that he is recovering well from the regrettable incident.

Friends allegedly poisoned T-Classic. Credit: @tclassic_mne

Source: Instagram

T-Classic also appreciated everyone who called, texted and showered him with prayers.

He captioned the photo as:

"Thanks for all the calls, prayers and messages… Man is finally Getting Better. With Love."

Nigerians react to T-Classic's hospital photo

Social media users have reacted differently to reports that T-Classic was poisoned by some of his friends, they prayed for the singer and cautioned him to be watchful of the people he rolls with.

Iamdareez:

"Wish ya a quick recovery bruv, but hope say no be to catch our attention , drop another singles again , God heal you bro."

Glitz_farms:

"Take this picture out of social media and treat yourself properly if actually it’s true... stay safe out there."

Sneakers.galleria1backup:

"All these frenemies quick recovery."

Genevieve2611:

"Bad friends, let’s be careful out dere."

Ronnyeboony:

"No matter how careful what you do, eat, drink, who you roll with. It is only God's divine protection that keeps you. Stay safe."

Cruiseloadedblog:

"It’s so cold outside."

Omah__:

"Get well soon and be more careful so they don’t end up killing you."

Source: Legit.ng