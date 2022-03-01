'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is reportedly charging $20,000 (N8.3m) for a club appearance and has already received offers from clubs in the US, Mexico and Germany

The Shade Room shared that Simon, who conned women out of millions of rand, also demands a private jet, two bodyguards and a suite at a five-star hotel, among other things, on top of the appearance fee

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with many agreeing that Simon has turned into a celeb after Netflix dropped a documentary series about his fraudulent ways

The man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is at it again. This time, Simon Leviev is charging an arm and a leg for a club appearance.

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev is charging N8.3m for a club appearance. Image: @simon_leviev_official

Source: Instagram

Recent reports suggest that Simon wants $20 000 (N8.3m) for just one appearance at a club. The fraudster-turned-celebrity has received a couple of offers from clubs in the US, Germany and Mexico.

The Shade Room reports that on top of the money that Simon Leviev is charging, he also wants a private jet, a suite at a 5-star hotel, black SUV car service and 2 bodyguards.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Peeps from across the globe took to the outlet's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on Simon's appearance fee.

brskash said:

"They thought the documentary was gone stop him, word on the street is more women have given him more money now."

lookbackather wrote:

"Look what Netflix did. Made this clown a celeb."

cuspofbeauty commented:

"He pulling more stunts I see."

knock_out55 said:

"He need to pay all them woman back that he conned."

milliondollarkid_eli said:

"How much for a mentoring class?"

alazjah.jones wrote:

"Who does he think he is."

selahmoonn commented:

"Lmfaooooo, he’s never gonna be broke again."

judie_tanie said:

"A businessman."

emy.world_ added:

"I know those females regret making a Netflix documentary about him, he’s getting paid and they're drowning in debt."

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev hires A-list talent manager, wants to start reality dating competition

Legit.ng reported that the world-famous Tinder Swindler has decided to put his newly found popularity to use. The Netflix documentary star is said to be working with a Hollywood talent agent who will help him make it in the big time.

Simon Leviev is reportedly making plans to extend his 15 minutes of fame. The infamous Tinder Swindler has allegedly signed a deal with a Hollywood producer who plans to help Simon make it in the big time.

TMZ reports that Simon has expressed confidence in himself becoming a big-time Hollywood star. The man who became famous through scamming women on dating sites is planning on producing a reality dating show.

Source: Legit.ng