Eyebrows have been raised in rapper DaBaby's self-defence claim in the 2018 Walmart shooting that claimed the life of Jaylin Craig

In the new video footage obtained by Rolling Stone , the Rockstar rapper throws the first punch at the victim's friend before pulling out his firearm and shooting Craig

The rapper pleaded not guilty, claiming that he shot at Jaylin Craig in self-defence because he had pulled out a gun first

Social media users have cast a shadow of doubt over rapper DaBaby's claim that he shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in self-defence in the 2018 Walmart shooting.

A new video showing what happened when DaBaby shot and killed Jaylin Craig in Walmart in 2018 has emerged. Image: Getty Images

The rapper got off with mere probation for carrying a concealed weapon after he claimed that he shot at the teenager because he also had a gun and was going to shoot at him and his little kids.

Peeps weighed in on the matter after a never-seen-before video of the incident was released by Rolling Stone. In the video, the Ball If I Want to rapper throws the first punch leading to an altercation between him and Henry Douglas.

A fight broke out in the store, and Craig tried to pull the two men apart. After a few minutes of going back and forth, the rapper then pulls out his gun and fires at Jaylin Craig, XXL Magazine reports.

Jaylin's mother believes her son's death was swept under the carpet, and the family will only rest once DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk is behind bars for murdering her son, per HipHopDX. She said:

“I feel like they just swept it up under the rug. Kirk knows what he did. I’m not doing this for no fame or anything because, at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone."

Social media users shared their thoughts after the video. Many suggested that investigators should look into the case again to determine whether or not Baby acted in self-defence.

@_chriskrasniqi commented:

"If you start a confrontation that turns into a physical altercation between you & a single another person while other people try to stop it, it is not self-defence."

@MasterNarf99 wrote:

"This clearly isn't self-defence. Dababy hot temper/ short man syndrome caused him to attack one of the guys, so his friend pulled the gun out in the midst of it. Clearly, they weren't trying to rob him in the middle of Walmart."

