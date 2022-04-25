Popular Nigerian journalist, Japhet Omojuwa has announced that he is set to get married to his fiancee Demilade Odu

Omojuwa shared lovely photos with his lover on Twitter and hinted that they would get married later this year as he revealed their wedding hashtag

He thanked the people who have been supporting them and said he and Demilade will be looking forward to hosting them

Ace journalist, Japhet Omojuwa, used footballing terms to announce that he will be getting married to his heartthrob, Demilade Odu.

Omojuwa shared beautiful photos with his lover and revealed that they are counting down to getting married before the end of the year 2022.

Omojuwa announces that he will be getting married in 2022. Credit: @Omojuwa

He also thanked the people who have been supporting them as he shared his wedding hashtag. He wrote on Twitter:

"We’d love to thank all our friends and family who have supported us to this point. We are looking forward to hosting everyone soon. @demilade_odusays to thank everyone for the kind words too. The season is open for #Oluwademilade22."

Check out the lovely photos below:

Check out his announcement post below:

Nigerians congratulate the couple

Social media users have trooped to Omojuwa's Twitter page to congratulate him on the post he made about his marriage proposal to Demilade.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jubileejjj:

"Congratulations to you both, you home is blessed!"

OruhNC:

"Congratulation, JJ and his beloved. I wish both of you the most beautiful of marriages."

Aleem21010:

"Congrats man. Can’t wait for the D-day."

GidiBoi_:

"Baba carry better eye go market .. all these motivational speakers dem be bad guys ooo lol."

Tolusefrancis:

"So this is why Boss has been very frequent in Canada? Congratulations JJ. Wishing you and Demilade nothing but pure bliss and joy. Go break a leg #Oluwademilade22."

