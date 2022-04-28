Social media users have managed to dig up an old video of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, where he was dancing to a viral song about ‘problems’

Talent manager, Paulo Okoye, was among those who reposted the video on Instagram and he also had a message for the actor

Paulo who appeared to be in support of Edochie noted that forgiveness cannot come to light if people do not commit sins

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has remained a trending topic on social media over the past 24 hours after he unveiled his son and second wife, Judy Austin.

Amid the drama, netizens managed to dig up an old video of the presidential aspirant where he was seen dancing to the popular ‘Problem no dey finish’ song.

Edochie appeared in a celebratory mood as he showed off his dance moves inside a car where the video was recorded.

Popular show promoter Paulo Okoye has taken to his Instagram page with the video while dropping some words of support for Edochie.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Okoye pointed out that there can't be forgiveness if sins are not committed in the first place.

"It is well!!!! Problem will never finish ☺️Without Sin there will be no forgiveness."

Social media users react

princesage said:

"Perfect song for this situation but wait o, this video go attract more women."

chidimma.aleke said:

"Ije uwa…..may the good lord strengthen your first wife and I pray your children understand and forgive too for hurting their mum,cause you honestly hurt your wife and children…"

shadykingz said:

"Which kind sin? Man wanted a second why, what’s the sin in it? Solomon no marry pass am? Ned nwoko nko? Why una never kill Regina Daniel? David n Wizzy wey come get numerous baby mamas nko, na their own better? Y’all should stop thus clout Abeg!"

beauty_qweeny said:

"Can a man forgive his wife the same crime easily and move on..."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Yul Edochie's second wife drama

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's decision to reveal that he has a second wife and child outside his marriage sparked different discussions on social media.

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo in a session with OAP Daddy Freeze and others revealed that her male colleagues are not faithful.

According to Iyabo, different women throw themselves at male actors and their wives should brace themselves for messy situations.

Source: Legit.ng