News broke over the weekend that Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, left the world and joined his ancestors

The news shattered the hearts of Nigerians, especially those of Yoruba heritage, who have witnessed his reign for over 50 years

Legit.ng has compiled some videos of the traditional monarch showing some of his public outings this year

Nigerians on social media recently woke up to the sad and heartbreaking news of the passing on of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Legit.ng reported that the revered monarch joined his ancestors during the early hours of Friday, April 22, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission.

Following his passing, Sango devotees took custody of the Alaafin’s remains for traditional rites after Islamic prayers that sparked outrage.

While the dust seems to have settled around his funeral, Legit.ng has compiled some videos and photos of the Alaafin’s public appearances in 2022 just before his demise.

1. Alaafin of Oyo at daughter's graduation ceremony

The traditional monarch and his royal entourage stormed the University of Lagos (UNILAG) premises in January for his daughter Princess Adedoja's graduation ceremony.

Princess Adedoja had bagged a master's degree from the institution and her proud dad made sure to celebrate the special moment with her.

Pictures captured the father and daughter including other members of the royal family.

2. Alaafin steps out for his 51st coronation ceremony

In January 2022, the Alaafin of Oyo had a lovely ceremony to mark his coronation anniversary.

He had ruled on the throne for 51 years and it was indeed a moment that called for a special celebration.

Alaafin was joined by his queens and other members of the royal family for the ceremony.

3. Alaafin attends book launch event in Lagos

The highly revered monarch was the 'father of the day' at the book launch event of Prince Adeyemi.

Alaafin took a trip down to Lagos where he graced the event with his presence and also shared from his fountain of knowledge

4. Alaafin at the coronation ceremony of new Olubadan of Ibadan

A new Olubadan of Ibadan was installed in March 2022 and the Alaafin of Oyo was among the dignitaries and royal fathers who graced the ceremony.

In a photo post, the Alaafin was spotted alongside Governor Seyi Makinde and the Sultan of Sokoto.

It was another opportunity for indigenes to spend time with their monarch.

5. Alaafin of Oyo attends birthday ceremony

The Alaafin of Oyo was a special guest at the birthday ceremony and book launch event of Madam Matilda Ladigbolu in March 2022.

A video on Instagram captured the monarch on stage as he addressed guests who came out to celebrate with the celebrant.

The Alaafin attended the event with his queens and rocked similar outfits with them.

6. Alaafin attends road commissioning event in Oyo

The monarch joined Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state in March 2022 for the commissioning of the Asipa-Sabo-Oroki-Idi Gedu road in the state.

Alaafin of Oyo was flanked by his royal entourage as he arrived at the venue of the event.

Pictures taken also captured the monarch and governor as they proceeded to open the road for public use.

Late Alaafin’s wife reportedly ousted out of palace

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s demise has already come with a lot of drama regarding his wives.

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the monarch’s young wives, Queen Dami, was chased out of the palace after she returned upon hearing of the Alaafin’s death.

Recall that Queen Dami had initially abandoned her marriage with the monarch and left the palace like some of his other young wives.

