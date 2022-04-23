Muslim clerics led by Abdulganiy Ajokidero, chief Imam of Oyo town, have performed Islamic burial rites on the remains of Alaafin of Oyo

Shortly after this, his body was then taken back to the palace, where traditionalists held final rites for the king

Recall that the first class traditional ruler died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti

Sango devotees have taken custody of the remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for apparent continuation of traditional rites after Islamic prayers were performed on the body.

But Sango devotees were later seen carrying the remains from Ode Aro part of the palace into the Oba Adeyemi III Hall, where they initially covered the “sleeping” monarch with a mat before forming a circle around the remains, Premium Times reports.

Sango devotees have taken custody of the remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

But they later asked mourners and journalists, to leave the hall.

As the remains were carried, the devotees chanted dirges and eulogies of Sango, whom an Alaafin embodies, according to Yoruba mythology.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, had a premonition of his death an aide of the palace has claimed.

She said this while speaking with journalists at the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace on Saturday.

The first class traditional ruler died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti. The palace worker said that the traditional ruler already had a premonition of his death a few weeks back.

