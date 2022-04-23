In the early hours of Friday, April 22, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, joined his ancestors.

The news of the death of the top Yoruba monarch was broken by Premium Times in the early hours of Saturday, April 23.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, lll, looks on during the parade of twin mothers at the Igbo-Ora World Twins festival at Igbo-Ora Town in Oyo state, 2019. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: AFP

Legit.ng gathers that Oba Adeyemi died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state.

The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo town in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites have begun, according to palace sources.

Here are some key facts you should know about the late monarch:

Alaafin Adeyemi was from the Alowodu Ruling House in Oyo He was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House The late monarch was 83 years old and the longest-reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years Oba Adeyemi was the 44th Alaafin of Oyo He was a boxer before ascending the throne of his Fathers.

