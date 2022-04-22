Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli added a new year today, and she is celebrating it in a way that has left many doubtful of her real age

This comes as the actress, who is a mother of three, shared a beautiful photo of herself in a short red out as she clocked 44

The photo has left many of her fans as well as colleagues gushing as they take to her comment section to drop her a birthday message

Popular actress Omoni Oboli is celebrating her 44th birthday today, April 22, and her mood has been excited.

To mark the day, the movie star took to her social media timeline to share a photo her in a red outfit, with smiles on her face as she than God for the growth she has witnessed over the year.

Omoni Oboli stuns fans with her birthday shoot. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, Omoni wrote:

“This is what 44 looks like ❤️ Thank you Jesus for growth all round .”

See the post below:

Omoni Oboli stuns fans with birthday photo

The actress stunned many of her fans and colleagues in the movie industry with her birthday shoot, as many have taken to the comment section to hail her and send birthday wishes

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

Uchejombo:

"Beautifulllllllllll somebodyyyyyy."

theonlychigul:

"Happy birthday hunnnyy."

priddydiva:

"Happy birthday mama. ❤️. I look forward to your special day very year. @omonioboli cheers to a new year. Love you ."

evfashion.wemimore:

"Haaaaa 44 ke.??? Mama you sure.??? So so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

deborah_babajide:

"Happy Birthday Queen ❤ May lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you."

abikeshugaa:

"Ahhhh this is 44 abi 16 you’re so beautiful. Happy birthday ma."

ayomide_omolayo:

"A big happy happy birthday to you ma'am. I wish you many more years on earth❤️❤️."

terryzarr:

"Happy birthday ma. You look amazing may God almighty give more wisdom and beauty."

