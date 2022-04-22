Work wasn't enough to stop Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli from celebrating her birthday with friends and colleagues

Actress Hilda Dokubo shared a video on Instagram showing the moment Omoni and others on a movie set prepared to celebrate

Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha among others were spotted in the lovely video that got social media users talking

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli clocked a new age on Friday, April 22, and was lovingly celebrated by fans and well-wishers in the online community.

Apparently, the actress has been at a movie location for a new project and it turned out she couldn’t have a grand celebration of the new age.

Fun videos as Omoni Oboli marks birthday on film set. Photo: @hildadokubo/@omonioboli

Source: Instagram

However, this wasn’t enough reason to stop her from enjoying a good time as indicated by a video shared on Instagram by senior colleague, Hilda Dokubo.

The video captured Omoni and a tray of goodies that had been brought for her to celebrate the special day.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dokubo, who was recording with her phone was also heard sharing their plans to turn the movie set into a party arena all for Omoni’s birthday.

Colleagues Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo among others were equally sighted in the fun video.

Watch the video below:

The celebrant also shared a fun video where she was spotted dancing with colleagues.

Watch below:

Social media users react

mhiz_destinyezike said:

"Want to join this enjoyment."

aijay89 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mummy Hilda na better hype woman, she will hype you up fr❤️❤️❤️ This is so beautiful to watch. @omonioboli happy birthday."

olumighty17 said:

"Happy Birthday @omonioboli . Big Congratulations ❤️."

favour_k.c_mbato said:

"My no 1... Mama always carry us along...I love u mama."

official_ugochi_chima said:

"Super momma, it'll be my pleasure to meet you someday."

Nollywood actress Shan George celebrates 52nd birthday in style

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood movie star Shan George gave all the glory and gratitude to God on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos as she celebrated her 52nd birthday in style.

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the Nollywood thespian.

Source: Legit.ng