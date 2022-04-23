Much loved Nigerian comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, has caused a buzz on social media with engagement photos

The skit maker posted a series of photos of himself rocking matching traditional outfits with his partner and called them engagement photos

The snaps have raised mixed reactions online with people either congratulating or questioning the comedian

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has caused a buzz on social media after he shared engagement photos.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter pages, the Nollywood actor posted a series of snaps of himself with his partner rocking matching traditional outfits.

Mr Macaroni shares engagement photos online. Photos: @mrmacaronii

Not stopping there, Macaroni took to his caption to note that the day is for engagement. He wrote:

“Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow .”

Macaroni and his partner in the photo rocked matching green and gold outfits and they were all smiles in the photos. See below:

Mixed reactions from fans

Mr Macaroni, being a comedian, had his post questioned by many of his fans who know not to always take him seriously. However, many others also congratulated the actor and his partner.

Read some of their reactions below:

Tokemakinwa:

“Mr Benefactor izzz this real.”

Longspoonkitchen:

“This is mummy wa nah, Abi I’m not seeing well .”

Kingpexxie:

“Awww!! Congratulations daddy ati mummy Motunde ❤️❤️ it’s Bn such a long time coming ❤️.”

Falzthebahdguy:

“Eez deez playinggg?!?!?”

Ememisong:

“Wow, congratulations❤️❤️❤️.”

Interesting.

