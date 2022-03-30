Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade in a recent statement spoke on her marriage to her husband, Lateef Adedimeji

The actress also tackled trolls who claimed she got married to Lateef because she was pregnant for him

Adebimpe shed light on life as a married woman as she applauded her husband for the love he has shown to her

Popular Yoruba actress Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimbe, in a question and answer with her fans, has opened up about her life, especially since she married Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji.

Contrary to claims by trolls that Mo Bimpe married Lateef because she was pregnant, the actress cleared the air as she said it was not true.

Responding to a fan, the actress said:

"How do you feel about fake news? Trolls/bullies do not have a life, too blessed to stress about em."

Mo and Lateef had made many of their fans and followers believe they have been dating for years due to the loved up photos of them they always shared on social media before they came public about their relationship.

The actress in the question and answer series however disclosed she and Lateef dated for a few months before they got married.

Recall that Lateef and Mo got married in an elaborate event with popular celebrities in attendance in December 2021; this means they must have dated for some months in 2021.

Mo Bimpe is not a trained actress

Mo also revealed she was not trained as an actress as she studied English at the University of Ado Ekiti (UNAD), now known as Ekiti State University (EKSU). However, she revealed she intends to take up training in acting in the future.

The actress also revealed she was not born a Muslim, which means she converted after her marriage to Lateef.

Mo Bimpe stuns fans on her first birthday as a Mrs

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe celebrated yet another birthday on Wednesday, March 23.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with beautiful pictures that were especially taken to celebrate her new age.

Mo appeared to have drawn inspiration from the fairytale world as the actress wore a beautiful gown that made her appear like the popular Cinderella character.

