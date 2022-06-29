Over the past few days, there has been debate on social media on which Nigerian female singer deserves to be recognized as the Queen of Afrobeats

Veteran singers Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, as well as newcomer Tems, are the names that have been trending on social media

Some fans claim Tems bagging a BET Awards makes her qualify to be crowned as the Queen of Afrobeats, despite not having hits like Tiwa Savage or Yemi Alade

It is no longer news that Nigerian Afrobeats has been dominating the music industry across the world as more and more Nigerian artists get invites to perform at foreign festivals as well as the growing collaborations with international artists.

While the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid are leading the pack among the male Nigerian artist, there has been a growing debate on who should be recognized as the Queen of Afrobeats.

Fans say no one come close to Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tems @tiwasavage @yemialade

Source: Instagram

The names of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Simi as well as Tems are those that have been trending online, with many giving reasons why their favorite deserves to be crowned queen.

To understand who fans would pick to be crowned as the Queen of Afrobeats, Legit.ng organized a poll for its readers.

Social media users had the choice to pick between Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Tems, while they were also given a chance to pick other female artists not on the list who they believed deserve to be crowned queen.

Tiwa Savage won the poll with a total of 55.4% votes. She was followed by Tems, who had 21.3% votes, and Yemi Alade came in with 20.1% votes.

See the poll below:

See reaction below:

divinothagreat:

"Tiwa should be crowned queen of afrobeats because she started cool before Tems and assuming Wizkid didn't feature Tems on Essence, Tems wouldn't have been too popular . @TiwaSavage ❤️."

Tems react after winning BET Awards

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems made history at the just concluded BET Awards ceremony after emerging as the first African female artiste to snag the Best International Act award.

The event which went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles witnessed the celebration of black artistry and creators in the entertainment industry.

Upon gracing the stage, the singer gave a moving speech that saw her daring young girls from Africa to dream.

