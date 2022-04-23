Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has now clocked the milestone age of 40 to the joy of fans on social media

The movie star turned the new age on April 23, 2022, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate with a lovely photo

Ini Edo’s fans and celebrity colleagues also joined her in celebration as they penned down sweet messages for the actress

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, has now turned the new age of 40 and she made sure to mark her birthday with fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the veteran movie star posted a lovely photo of herself rocking a beautiful pink ball gown.

The actress looked every inch like a birthday princess in her floor-length dress with puffy sleeves. Ini also accessorized the look with a string of pearls on her hair.

Actress Ini Edo clocks 40. Photos: @iniedo

Not stopping there, the film star accompanied the photo with a lovely message to herself to mark the big day.

Part of her post reads:

“Happiness is a choice . I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and blessings I’ve been given

My ability to conquer my challenges is limitless. My potential to succeed is infinite. My thoughts are filled with positivity and my love is plentiful with prosperity.

Everything that is happening now is happening for my ultimate good. Though these times are difficult , there is only a short phase of life .

I am conquering my fears . I am defeating it steadily each day. My life is just beginning because I am the apple of God’s Eyes.

Happy birthday to me.”

See her posts below:

Kate Henshaw celebrates actress

Fellow Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, also dedicated a post to Ini Edo on her big day. See below:

Fans and celebs also celebrate Ini Edo

Read some birthday messages from some of Ini Edo’s fans and celebrity colleagues below:

Eveesin:

“Amen. Hbd brown sugar.”

Realsusanpeters:

“ welcome to the 40s club.”

Chinelo.ezejiofor:

“Awwwwwwwwww ini darling she is my birthday mate, happy birthday to US❤️.”

Essty_black_diamond:

“Happy birthday to you Queen llnp age with sufficient grace .”

Lyzobspeaks:

“Happy Birthday, Beautiful. Blessings.”

Itzestee_soft:

“Happy Birthday to her. More wins to her all round.”

Nice one.

Ini Edo's outfit steals show at Rita Dominic's wedding

Ini Edo has became a trending topic on social media after she attended her colleague, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding.

Rita got married to her publisher beau, Fidelis Anosike, at a beautiful and star-studded event that took place on April 19, 2022, in Owerri.

The occasion was graced by a number of top celebrities including Ini Edo who caused quite a buzz with her outfit.

Ini’s style featured a corseted waist, wide sleeves and a ruffled detail on the waist side. The arms, chest area and hems of the dress were decorated with gold appliques, giving it an illusion of broken glass over the outfit.

