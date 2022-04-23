Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Apesin aka Kemity recently made it a point to deal with an online troll

The movie star pretended to be a hook up client to lure the troll to her location and she recorded the exchange online

Apesin confronted the lady with the negative comment she dropped about her online and asked why she decided to be an online bully

Nigerian actress Kemi Apesin, recently dealt with an online troll and the whole exchange was recorded in a video now making the rounds on social media.

In the trending video, the troll who happened to be a young lady, was seen visibly shaking as the actress challenged her over her online comments.

Apesin revealed in the video that the troll was nabbed after she thought she was going for a hook up deal, unknown to her that it was the ruse used to get her.

Actress Kemi Apesin nabs online troll, shares video online. Photos: @kemity, @postsubman

The actress also noted that the troll had accused her of traveling to Dubai to go and sleep with men before adding that the film star and her partner would soon break up.

The troll who had obviously lost her confidence noted that she apologised after posting the comment and that she had deleted it. The actress then asked her why she made the comment in the first place.

Apesin then proceeded to demanding that the troll return the cab fare she had used to come to her location. The young lady also continued to apologise in the video.

See the clip below:

Mixed reactions trail Apesin’s move

It wasn’t long before Kemi Apesin’s encounter with the troll went viral and internet users shared their reactions. While many of them were pleased at the outcome, others said the actress’ action was unnecessary.

Read some comments below:

Tawakalt_:

“Na online dem get mouth.”

Sir_tijaja:

“Nice one commando. Sha no go track person wey go beat you join.”

Cakes_nd_pops:

“I'm in my house come and beat me hand don touch am.”

Dice____________:

“Awon online warriors , come dey do like mumu for real life . Arindin omo .”

Ronkeyzee:

“You talk am Abi you no talk am??? .”

Sundaypart:

“Waiting be this nah everyone has right to talk.”

_Oyiza:

“See as she con humble.”

Bolton001:

“Alaye dis is social media, she is d owner of her data.”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng