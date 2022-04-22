Nollywood movie star Shan George has given all the glory and gratitude to God on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The actress flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos as she celebrated her 52nd birthday in style

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the Nollywood thespian

It is indeed a joyful moment for veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, who recently witnessed yet another birthday celebration.

The actress clocked 52 on Thursday, April 21, and she took to Instagram in celebration of the new age.

Actress Shan George marks 52nd birthday. Photo: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

George flooded her page with beautiful pictures which were taken during her trip to Owerri for colleague, Rita Dominic's traditional wedding ceremony.

In the caption that accompanied the photos, the actress extended her gratitude to the Lord for sparing her life to witness another birthday.

Check out the photos below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Shan George

The actress was lovingly celebrated by several fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many dropped congratulatory birthday messages in her comment section.

Read some of their messages to her below:

euchariaanunobi said:

"May the lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you @shangeorgefilms happy birthday."

lindaosifo said:

"Happy Birthday mama. God’s endless love and grace over you."

chidimokeme said:

"Happy Birthday darling Shan. May the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments."

iamlilianbach said:

"Happy birthday darling. I pray that your new year brings you immeasurable blessings."

elevences said:

"The colours of your dress is a perfect match with you. Happy birthday to a special beautiful legend."

egolini12 said:

"Happy birthday to u. God bless and protect u always. Have a wonderful day."

Source: Legit.ng