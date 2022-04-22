Actress Rita Dominic has finally had the time to extend her gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended her wedding ceremony

The movie star also posted an official video on her page that captured some of the interesting moments at the wedding party

Colleagues, fans and other well-wishers flooded her comment section with more congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic tied the knot with her husband, Fidelis Anosike, during the week in a traditional ceremony that went down in Owerri, Imo state.

Days after the star-studded ceremony which was the talk of the town, the movie star finally had the time to extend her gratitude and appreciation to everyone who showed up to celebrate with her.

Rita Dominic shares official video showing more moments from wedding. Photo: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rita posted an official video that captured some of the interesting moments at the beautiful ceremony.

In the caption that accompanied the video post, the actress simply wrote: "Thank you."

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues react

More congratulatory messages poured in for the actress and her husband in the comment section of her post.

Read what people had to say below:

ericanlewedim said:

"Congratulations May God bless your new home."

adaoraukoh said:

"Congratulations maami... this is superb. God bless you and yours. Your home is ordained with blessings."

oghenekaroitene said:

"Congratulations May God bless your union."

officialtboss_ said:

"Super duper gorgeous Aunty. Congratulations and may God bless your union❤️."

oghenekaroitene said:

"The most beautiful bride in the world ❤️ I’m so happy for you big sis Queen."

nseikpeetim said:

"The most beautiful bride not for a second were you a bridezilla. A huru m gi n’anya. God bless your home."

