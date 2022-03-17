Nollywood veteran actor Chidi Mokeme showed his poetic side as he celebrated his 50th birthday in style

The Nollywood actor revealed he had waited long to see his 50th birthday as he talks about the dreams he hopes to achieve

Nollywood stars like Sola Sobowale, Deyemi Okanlawon, among others, have since taken to social media to celebrate the veteran actor

Veteran actor and TV host Chidi Mokeme marked his 50th birthday on Thursday, March 17, as he also used the moment to show he is a lover of poems.

The actor dropped some poetic lines on his social media timeline and talked about how long he had waited to witness his 50th birthday.

Veteran actor Chidi Mokeme marks 50th birthday. Credit: @Chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of him on white towels with Sweet Boy by Falz playing in the background, the Nollywood actor wrote:

"Hello 50 I’ve waited a long time for this day. Nice to finally meet you. You don’t look anything like they say though. You look like 30, the one I met 20years ago. Or is 50 the new 30? Of course, that’s the GRACE factor. Anyways let’s pop some bubbly, fill up our flutes and make a toast We have some catching up to do, then I can share my dreams with you. I’m glad you could make it, so let’s start with, Happy Birthday to me. You know the drill, we’re gonna have fun and enjoy our moments ."

See the post below:

Nollywood stars, fans react as Chidi Mokeme celebrate 50th birthday.

Legit.ng captured reactions from Nollywood stars like Sola Sobowale, Deyemi Okanlawon among others as they celebrated Chidi on his birthday.

See the reactions below:

solasobowale:

"Happy birthday my darling friend. More grace in Jesus mighty name Welcome to the CLUB."

dayod1adeneye:

"Happy birthday my brother. May your days be long and full of joy ."

deyemitheactor:

"Yinmu… you’re not a day older than 30! Happy Birthday big bro! ."

chidinma_official2:

"Happy 50th birthday to one of my favorite actor heavens blessings."

Source: Legit.ng