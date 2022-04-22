Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid has now caused a buzz online after his recent post on social media

The Made In Lagos star finally reacted after his former record label boss, Banky W, said he was somewhat disappointed that the singer didn’t attend his wedding

Wizkid’s simple reply put social media users in a frenzy and Banky and his wife also restricted comments on their pages

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently shared a cryptic post on social media after his former boss, Banky W’s viral interview.

An interview recently made the rounds online of Banky speaking on how he was kind of disappointed that Wizkid did not attend his wedding.

In the video, Banky who was with his wife, Adesua, as they spoke with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that Wizkid however tried to attend the event and apologised when he couldn't.

Wizkid reacts after Banky expressed disappointment that singer didn't attend his wedding.

He then went on to note how Tiwa Savage who was also not in the country at the time made sure to board an economy flight just to be at the event.

Wizkid reacts

The Banky interview soon spread like wildfire on social media and raised a lot of interesting reactions including one from Wizkid himself.

Taking to Twitter, the Essence crooner replied in a cryptic way and simply wrote:

“LOL”.

Nigerians react on social media

Wizkid’s reaction however appeared to make the interview get more scrutiny as the singer’s fans dissected Banky’s words and even shaded him and his wife. This led to Mr Capable and Adesua restricting comments on their social media pages.

Read some of the reactions from internet users below:

