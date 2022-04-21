Singer Banky W recently joined his friend and colleague, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for a tell-all interview

A portion of their conversation making the rounds on social media captured the moment Banky opened up on Wizkid’s exit from his EME owned record label

The Yes or No crooner in a different portion of the interview equally mentioned how he was disappointed that Wizkid couldn't make his wedding

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi, recently joined their friend and colleague, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for the popular Blackbox interview.

The interview saw the entertainer having honest conversations about his journey in the industry and some of his encounters with colleagues.

Banky W talks about Wizkid's exit from his record label. Photo: @wizkidayo/@bankywellington

However, many couldn’t turn a blind eye to a portion of the interview that saw Banky W telling an unfiltered version of Wizkid’s exit from his EME record label.

Emphasizing that he cannot be too sure of the actual terms, Banky noted that Wizkid had a five-album deal with his label but was only able to produce two.

He mentioned the Superstar and Ayo albums while noting that the singer owed three projects at the time of his exit from the label.

Banky, however, explained that at the time he could tell Wizkid was ready to leave and he didn’t want to keep him any longer than he wanted to be around. Banky said:

"He wanted to leave and for me, that was enough. I don’t want anybody to stay where they don’t to be, it would just create animosity, and resentment."

When Ebuka asked if he tried to talk him out of his exit plan, Banky noted that he could tell Wizkid was ready to do other things.

Watch the interview below:

Wizkid’s absence at his wedding

In a different portion of the interview making the rounds online, Banky admitted that he was disappointed about Wizkid’s absence at his wedding with Adesua.

He, however, maintained that the singer made efforts and also called to apologise for his absence.

Watch below:

