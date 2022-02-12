Singer Wizkid was among those who showed up for Made Kuti’s concert at the popular Afrika Shrine spot in Ikeja, Lagos

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the Made in Lagos crooner arrived at the spot and completely prostrated for Femi Kuti

The video stirred sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with many people hailing the singer for being respectful

Nigerian singer Wizkid took out time from his busy schedule to show up for Made Kuti who recently had a concert at the Afrika Shrine.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) musician was spotted arriving at the venue in a video that has since gotten the attention of many on social media.

Wizkid storms Shrine for Made Kuti's show. Photo: @femiakuti/@wizkidnews

Shortly after security details ushered the singer into the shrine, he wasted no time in falling flat to the floor as he paid his respects to legendary musician, Femi Kuti.

Kuti, on the other hand, acknowledged the young superstar and quickly assisted him to rise back on his feet.

Another portion of the video captured Wizkid vibing on the stage as the Kuti’s did their thing on the stage. A thankful Made was also quick to exchange a brotherly hug with Wizkid while thanking him for showing up.

Reactions

Fans on social media couldn’t help but point out how respectful Wizkid is. Read some of their comments below:

kingemmylion said:

"Wizkid is so humble!!! ❤️."

i_am_leksitech said:

"Omg! I rep wiz for life. See the highest level of humility.❤️."

starboybosco said:

"Respect always my man ❤️."

iamyoungjae1 said:

"Others just have fake love for Fela walai nah the real deal be this Big wiz ❤️."

symply_beee said:

"This guy is just the sweetest ."

