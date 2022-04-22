The passionate fans who have been following Wizkid and his cryptic messages will not be surprised about his latest comment

Wizkid made headlines after he responded with 'lol' to a very important topic about him Banky W discussed during an interview

Not long after, the singer's old post where he informed his followers that such replies will be what he would be using henceforth resurfaced online

Wizkid got social media buzzing after he replied to a video of Banky W's interview about him not attending his wedding.

Banky spoke about his disappointment with the superstar and also tried to make a case for his absence at the wedding.

Wizkid has revealed how he will be commenting on posts and has stirred reactions. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid merely replied lol to the said interview and people read a lot of mixed meanings to the reply.

In search of decoding what Wizkid meant by lol, a post he earlier made reemerged online.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wizkid informed his followers on Snapchat what his responses to situations will be like going forward.

According to the Made in Lagos crooner:

"My answer to everything is lol and ok chop life abeg."

Nigerians react to Wizkid's post

Social media users have reacted to Wizkid's post about what his responses to issues will sound like, most of them were able to relate it with the Banky W's interview.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

shittujr_01

"Man is so unbothered I love this guy so much."

Always__wicked:

"The LOL will always get people confused he knows what his doing."

The_richie_1:

"From now on anything person tell me i go tell am LOL."

ikaydardison:

"The problem now is, we don’t know if Wizkid’s “LOL” is for Ebuka for always bringing him up in all interview. Or for Banky W. Or for Adesua wey dy see he loves how Banky handle the matter. Omo this LOL is actually LOUD. I’m confused."

Pepperchief:

"No time to dey explain anything wey you wan believe kukuma believe am."

Boyroland1:

"That's my new answer to everything now like this."

Wizkid completely prostrates for Femi Kuti in video

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid was among those who showed up for Made Kuti’s concert at the popular Afrika Shrine spot in Ikeja, Lagos.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the Made in Lagos crooner arrived at the spot and completely prostrated for Femi Kuti.

The video stirred sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with many people hailing the singer for being respectful.

Source: Legit.ng