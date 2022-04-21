Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, has taken to social media with words of advice for parents as regards the upbringing of their kids

In a series of posts, Mike pointed out why Nigerian celebrities are not great role models for children

The young man also touched on the fact that times are changing and new generation parents already have Instagram accounts for their two-year-olds

Popular controversial socialite, Pretty Mike, has sparked reactions on social media after he dropped parenting advice on Instagram.

The socialite, in one of his posts, pointed out the difference in parenting style between the 80s and modern-day where even two-year-olds have Instagram accounts.

He continued by saying that regardless of how wealthy one is, children are a reflection of the quality they possess.

Pretty Mike also took a swipe at Nigerian celebrities as he stressed that most of them are idiots and bad influences without social sanctions.

He further advised parents to keep their kids away from Nigerian celebrities because just like how Nollywood influenced ritual killings, they propagate false lifestyles and other ills.

Nigerians react to Pretty Mike's statement

owenrichie7:

"You they mad, you wey go they carry pregnant women like 10 they do convoy go party wetin you they teach people?"

___araoluwa___:

"Mike why have you decided to break a table you sit comfortably on‍♀️"

nenebeebah_classicstore:

"Coming from someone that acts like a nuisance in every occasion."

dapoadegboye:

"Look who is talking. Chief celebrity culprit himself."

lisachristian_atelier:

"Person wey no dey show good example shouldn’t advice abeg."

lavsixty:

"But Pretty Mike you're no better even though your facts are spot on."

